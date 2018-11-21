What the weather will be like for the Sunderland Christmas lights switch-on

Sunderland is about to take on a festive glow - but you might want to wrap up warm and don some waterproofs for the big switch-on this week.

The city has been pounded by heavy rain for the past few days and sadly the weather isn't set to ease up for the Sunderland Christmas lights switch-on which takes place on Thursday night.

More heavy rain is forecast for tomorrow, though it is expected to be a little gentler during the switch-on events themselves which take place from 5.30pm to 7pm in Keel Square.

Light rain is forecast from 4pm to 8pm, at which point heavy rain is expected to resume.

What you need to know about the Sunderland Christmas lights switch-on 2018

The Met Office forecast predicts temperatures around 7C - but said the "feel like" temperature will be more like 5C on Thursday night due to the rain and wind.

The Met Office outlook for Friday to Sunday is for a cloudy few days with showers moving in from the North Sea at times. Temperature will recover "to near normal" for November, with overnight frost generally limited to higher ground.