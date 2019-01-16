What Sunderland and East Durham MPs have said after the Brexit deal was rejected by Parliament

Here's how Sunderland's MPs have responded to the rejection of Theresa May's Brexit deal.

What do you think they should do to help move on with Brexit?

Bridget Phillipson, MP for Houghton and Sunderland South, wants another referendum

She said: "It is hardly surprising that Parliament has overwhelmingly rejected the Prime Minister’s Brexit plan.

"It is a bad deal that leaves us worse off than we would be if we stay in the EU.

"This vote also makes clear that MPs are fundamentally divided on how we find a way forward as a country.

"As we cannot agree on the Prime Minister’s proposed deal, I believe the question should be put back to the people.

"Voters should be able to have their say on whether the government’s deal – which is the only negotiated form of Brexit on offer – is how they want to proceed, or if we should stick with the deal we have now.”

Sharon Hodgson, MP for Washington and Sunderland West, wants a General Election

"This evening’s result in Parliament shows what the Labour Party has long been saying is true.

"This deal represents a complete failure of the Prime Minister’s approach over the last two years and it should come as no surprise that it has been overwhelmingly rejected by MPs from across the political spectrum.

"I am pleased that Jeremy Corbyn has tabled a motion of no confidence in this shambolic government, which I will be voting for because it is only right that there should now be a general election.

"The Prime Minister is trying to run down the clock and blackmail the country into either supporting her deal, or crashing out in a disastrous ‘No-Deal Scenario’.

"There is no majority in Parliament for leaving the EU without a deal, and it is something that I will continue to firmly oppose."

Julie Elliott, MP for Sunderland Central, wants the people to decide

“Yesterday we saw a rejection for Theresa May’s deal from across the house. It is a deal that satisfies no-one, and does not give the assurances that businesses have been asking for.

“After two years of negotiation, a negotiation that was interrupted by the Prime Minister’s call for a general election, all she could come up with was a disappointing deal that would have left the country, and the people of Sunderland, worse off.

“What has become clear over the last few months is that Parliament cannot agree on what will come next. A no deal scenario would be catastrophic for everyone.

“That is why I believe that the people should be able to decide what the next steps are, whether that is the Prime Minister’s deal, or the deal we currently have.”

Graham Morris, MP for Easington, thinks a Labour Government can fix the mess

"The PM’s botched Brexit deal has been voted down by the biggest margin in political history.

"I could not vote for a deal that does not represent the interests of the people I was elected to represent.

"It is time for a Labour Government to fix this mess."