Watch as howling winds batter Wearside as Storm Ali hits

These are the scenes on a wet and windy Wearside as Storm Ali sweeps across the UK.

Gusts of wind are forecast to hit 50-60mph as a yellow weather warning is put in place across Wearside and the North East.

The A690 is currently closed at Langley Moor to all vehicles after power cable from train line has fallen onto the road.

Howling winds are battering the city as trees and lampposts rock relentlessly as the storm hits.

WWT Washington Wetland Centre has now closed for the day due to the severe weather.

A spokesman for the centre said: "Due to the high winds, we have closed our grounds for the day.

"The centre building, café and gift shop will remain accessible until 5pm.

"So we can fully survey the site for any possible damage and to make sure it is safe, we will open one hour later than usual tomorrow, Thursday 20 September, at 10.30am.

"Thanks for your patience and stay safe everyone."

A yellow weather warning from the Met Office is in place until 10pm tonight.