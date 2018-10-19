Video tour and drinks prices at Sunderland’s Hadrian’s Tipi

It may still be October, but one of the city’s star attractions this Christmas has pitched up early.

After huge success in Newcastle, the Hadrian’s Tipi brand has lit its fires in Sunderland to be part of the winter season at Keel Square.

Ahead of its opening to the public tonight at 5pm, the Echo had a look around the quirky venue to see what Wearside can look forward to. The large tipi, which has its own bar, fire pits, DJ booth and seating areas, will be surrounded by seven street food stalls including Hatch 76, which has built up a following for its duck loaded fries, as well as Al Baik serving Lebanese food, an Indian street food and an authentic swing grill serving bratwurst. Meanwhile, the bar will be serving craft ales and premium lagers on draft, as well as non-alcoholic drinks such as unicorn hot chocolates.

The heated attraction has been brought to Sunderland by Danieli Holdings Group, who also run Stack container village in Newcastle.

Operations director Kevin Walker said: “Hadrian’s Tipi has been really popular in Newcastle and as part of our research we found that last year a lot of people visiting the tipi were from Sunderland, so we teamed up with Sunderland BID to bring it to the city. It will really complement the ice rink which will be back this year.”

Hadrian’s Tipi will be open daily until early January and will also feature live DJs and carol concerts from local schools in the run up to Christmas.

As well as the tipi, the site features a street food village

Price-wise you can expect to pay £3.99 for a pint of Roman’s Ruin, £4.69 for a pint of Moretti, £3.99 for a bottle of Tiger, with spirits starting from £1.50 for a Bailey’s.

Staff members Chantelle Forrest and Chloe Scott-Haynes (R)