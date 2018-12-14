This is when your bin will be collected in Sunderland over Christmas and New Year

Families in Sunderland are being advised to check their bin collection days over the festive period.

Sunderland City Council has confirmed that normal waste and recycling collection days will change over Christmas and New Year due to bank and public holidays.

What you can and can't recycle this Christmas.

The council is also urging residents to recycle as much as possible over the winter break, in a bid to do their bit for the environment.

Most food and drink packaging, newspapers and magazines, envelopes, tins, cans, bottles and jars can be recycled in your blue bin, as can Christmas cards without glitter or foil.

Wrapping paper can't be recycled, and cards with glitter and foil must be left out.

Waste and recycling collections will return to normal from Tuesday, January 8 - but make sure you have your changed date in the diary so you don't miss it.

Here is a full list of the altered collection schedule (normal collection day/revised collection day):

Tuesday, December 25 will become Thursday, December 27

Wednesday, December 26 will become Friday, December 28

Thursday, December 27 will become Saturday, December 29

Friday, December 28 will become Monday, December 31

Tuesday, January 1 will become Wednesday, January 2

Wednesday, January 2 will become Thursday, January 3

Thursday, January 3 will become Friday, January 4

Friday, January 4 and Saturday, January 5

Councillor Amy Wilson, Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport at Sunderland City Council, said: "Our residents are fantastic at recycling but there’s always more that can be done.

"We’re approaching the festive season, when most families generate more rubbish, but if you put it in the right bin, everything should fit in.

"It’s really important that only the recyclable materials are put in the blue bins, so please no food waste, wrapping paper, carrier bags, polystyrene or batteries in particular."

Christmas trees can be disposed of at one of the city's waste and recycling centres, which are operating normal opening hours except on Christmas Day and New Year's Day, when they will remain closed.

Trees can also be taken away in one of the council's bulky waste collections, which cost £20 for 8 items.

For more information about collection days, recycling and local centres visit the council website here.