This is when the snow will arrive in Sunderland this weekend

Sunderland has been warned to brace itself for snow this weekend as winter arrives with a vengeance.

A yellow weather warning is in place from the Met Office for snow, freezing rain and even blizzards on high ground in the North East.

Driving conditions could get difficult as the region is hit by snow this weekend.

But when will it arrive? Well, today will have seen a frosty start for many, and it will remain cold, but dry, with a maximum temperature of 4°C.

What will the weather be like in Sunderland tonight?

Tonight will be dry and cold in prospect, with mainly clear skies and temperatures falling rapidly below freezing. Winds will be light at first, but it will become breezy by dawn. Minimum temperature -2°C.

What will the weather be like in Sunderland tomorrow?

Saturday will start cold, and become windy, with coastal gales. Snow will move in during the afternoon, sometimes heavy with blizzards over hills, with freezing rain over high ground later. Maximum temperature 2°C.

What will the weather be like in Sunderland on Sunday?

It will be windy on Sunday, with rain and hill snow lingering, though it will become drier and brighter during the day.

What will the weather be like in Sunderland next week?

On Monday it will be frosty locally with hazy sunshine Monday, and milder but still windy later. Tuesday will be mild, but windy with rain, and gales locally.