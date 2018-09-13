These are the Christmas jobs in Sunderland you can apply for NOW

Christmas Day is just 104 days away and Sunderland is already advertising temporary vacancies to cover the busy festive period.

The run-up to Christmas is seen as the greatest time of the year. And as the retailers become overloaded with shoppers, many companies take on extra staff in order to boost those extra sales.

Here are just some of the jobs that are currently available for those looking for temporary work in the run up to the festive period:

Christmas temporary workers: Royal Mail

The UK's biggest postal outlet is looking for workers to join it's delivery office in Downhill.

These temporary positions open from October 31 to December 24 with a three shift pattern, daytime & night-time shifts available.

As a Mail centre worker, you’d work in one of their sorting offices helping to ensure the mail gets to where it needs to be. This will involve unloading mail from vans, moving it around in trolleys and sorting mail manually. It’s a fast paced warehouse type environment with some of our mail centres, processing over a million items in a single shift

Pay is advertised as £8.43 an hour.

Christmas team: Debenhams

The department store chain is looking for people to join its Christmas team in Sunderland.

These are temporary positions starting soon and last until the end of December. The more availability you have across seven days, the more hours they can offer you as the stores get busier.

Weekend working will be required and the stores will be open seven days a week with extended opening hours.

Wage is £6.64 an hour for those under 21, and £7.83 an hour for those over 21. Benefits include up to 25% staff discount in store and online.

Retail Sales Consultant: Beaverbrooks

As Sales Consultants at Beaverbrooks, you'll sell stunning pieces of jewellery, watches and diamonds.

The ideal candidate will have passion for customer experience and will love working with colleagues who share the same values and commitment.

And you'll not only have brilliant instinct, but also an understanding that you’re going to have to put plenty in to get out what you want.

The pay rate is £8.19 an hour, however the hours are not stated on Beaverbrooks website.

If you are willing to travel further afield, Newcastle Upon Tyne and Washington has a few Christmas jobs on offer:

Christmas Sales Associate: H.Samuel: The Jewellers (Washington)

If you're interested in retail, H.Samuel are taking on Christmas staff, though only at its Washington branch.

This is an opportunity to gain fantastic retail experience, learning quickly about our products and gaining some real jewellery expertise that you can share with customers. During Christmas, lots of customers come to our stores simply to browse - you'll answer their questions, showcase our products and use your sales skills to help the team meet targets.

H.Samuel want some with retail or customer experience. While you may not specifically have jewellery experience, you will certainly have an interest in jewellery products and brands. A positive, 'can-do' attitude is essential, with a natural ability for striking up a conversation with a diverse range of customers.

They offer a competitive salary with benefits, including sales incentives and a staff discount.

Christmas temp: Superdrug: (Newcastle Upon Tyne)

Your role at Superdrug will be all about providing excellent service to our customers, ensuring they enjoy their Christmas shopping experience. You will also support the store team in ensuring that the store is well merchandised and a high level of store standards and presentation is maintained at all times.

Benefits are advertised as a competitive hourly rate, staff discount and excellent training.

Christmas Event Worker: M4 Specialist (Newcastle Upon Tyne)

M4 are looking for a multi-skilled events staff to work for a National Events Company during the busy Christmas period. They are looking for bar & plate, waiting staff and team leaders to work at events from the end of November to Christmas.

Bar staff - 6.30pm-10.30pm - £7.83 per hour

Staff must be 18 or over. Duties include: serving large volumes of customers, collecting payment and operating tills, stocking and clearing glassware and keep the ball clean and well stocked.

Waiting Staff – 7.15pm–11.15pm - up to £7.83 per hour (£6.50ph under 18’s)

Must be 16 or over. Roles include: waiting tables - following the team leader at all times alongside additional duties such as clearing tables etc.

Team Leaders 7.15pm–11.15pm - £8.50 per hour

Team leaders need to be confident and customer focused. You must have full understanding of the menu and dietary requirements when dealing with customer enquires.