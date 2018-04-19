Sunderland street demolition plans set for approval

Council plans to demolish 10 empty homes are set for approval next week.

Next week, Sunderland City Council’s (SCC) area development control committee will discuss plans for numbers 12-21 in Maudlin Street, Hetton-le-Hole.

The application relates to a two-storey residential street with SCC previously acquiring all vacant properties.

An original proposal to demolish the terrace in two phases was amended as numbers two and nine are occupied and not council-owned.

If new plans are approved, the site will be cleared and grassed over post-demolition and marks the end of phase one of clearance works in the street.

The cleared site would also be graded to match existing levels and a new wall would be constructed for the remaining number 11 property to stablise this.

The plans follow the demolition of numbers 22-28 with remaining land now existing as grassed open space.

SCC’s ecology section asked for assurance that invasive and non-native species are not evident on site or spread as a result of works.

This includes Japanese Knotweed which has previously been recorded in the street.

The council’s environmental health section added that an asbestos survey should take place prior to demolition alongside the presentation of a Construction Environmental Management Plan.

This plan would include details of how noise, lighting, dust, vibration, smoke and odour would be controlled and mitigated during works.

A council report adds that the ten buildings have no “particular heritage or architectural merit” with their security shutters “detracting from the street scene”.

It adds works to number 11 on Maudlin Street would have limited impact on nearby residents and carried out in a “appropriately sympathetic manner.”

The committee will be asked to grant consent for the plans and will meet at Sunderland Civic Centre at 5.45pm on Tuesday, April 24.

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service