Sunderland's Queen Alexandra Bridge reopens after accident

Sunderland's Queen Alexandra Bridge has reopened after police dealt with a crash.

The southbound carriageway was initially shut after a two-vehicle collision.

But the bridge was later closed shut in both direction.

Drivers were urged to use the new Northern Spire bridge to avoid tailbacks.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At 3.41pm today, police received a report of a road traffic collision involving two cars on Queen Alexandra Bridge.

"Nobody is believed to have suffered serious injuries."