An appeal has been issued to track down a man a Sunderland man who is wanted on recall to jail.

Northumbria Police say Paul Smith, 39, has breached the terms of his licence.

Inquiries are ongoing to locate him and police are asking for the public's help.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 1146 of 12/12/17.

Alternatively anyone with information can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.