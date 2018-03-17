Sunderland landlord’s desperate appeal for help as flooding issues threaten 350-year-old pub

A Sunderland pub landlord has appealed for the help of council bosses as flooding issues threaten to bring more than 350 years of history to an end.

Alan Waters, 63, who owns The Shipwrights, on Ferryboat Lane, says the bank outside the pub has been affected by severe flooding over recent weeks.

The problems have hit the business hard, with customers unable to get to it.

Mr Waters, who has owned the pub for the last five years, told the Echo he has appealed to the council to install drains on the bank to ease the problems.

If they are not introduced, he fears it could be last orders for a pub which has a history stretching back more than 350 years.

He said: “There has been a problem with flooding on the bank outside the pub for some time, but it’s getting worse and worse.

This is the worst I’ve seen it, and is so bad that people aren’t coming in – they can’t walk through the water because it’s so deep Alan Waters, landlord

“The last few weeks in particular have been a nightmare, and if it carries on like this, it’s going to close the place.

“It will ruin this business.

Mr Waters added: “I’ve tried and tried with the council asking them to install drains, or even to let me install them.

“This is a great business and had been flying recently, until this bad weather.

“We’ve built it up well over the last five years but there’s nothing we can do about this.

“It’s a lovely old pub and I’ve spent a lot of money on it.

“If these problems stop people getting down here, though, it’s going to kill it.”

“There’s severe flooding at the bottom of the bank.

“All it needs is for a proper drain to be installed there.

“The puddle is probably 50 or 60ft long.

“I think it’s a disgrace.

“I’ve never seen it as bad as this. It’s a nightmare.”

A spokesman for Sunderland City council said: “We are aware of Mr Water’s concerns, and investigations are currently under way to see how they can be addressed.”