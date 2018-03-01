Sunderland car dealership offers free lifts to work for NHS and emergency services staff

Kind-hearted car dealers are doing their bit to help members of the emergency services as severe weather continues to cause widespread disruption.

Car dealership Lookers Ford Sunderland, based on Newcastle Road, are ferrying NHS and emergency staff to and from work in their vehicles.

Staff at the firm have stepped in to help those left stranded by the snowy conditions.

They have already been 'inundated' by people wishing to use the service.

Commercial salesman Terence Kennedy said: "We noticed on Facebook that a few people had been looking to help out, and we just wanted to do whatever we could.

"Our NHS staff and emergency services do such a vital job and it's so important that they are there to help people in their time of need.

"We have four vehicles in the business we thought we'd be able to utilise to help people get to and from work.

"We've been inundated with calls.

"At the moment, we're actually having to turn some people away and asking them to call again later because there have been so many.

"We're trying to get to grips with it and see if we can get any more vehicles."

Terence says staff at the dealership simply want to do whatever they can to help out.

He added: "There's a buzz around the dealership, and everyone is so positive about helping people out.

"We're all up for the challenge and will do whatever we can.

"It's a bit of a community spirit and we all want to help each other."

Members of the emergency services who would like free transport to or from work can call the dealership on 0191 549 1111.