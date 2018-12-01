Sunderland Boxing Day Dip 2018: How to take part and how much it costs

You've opened your presents, had the family round and had your feet up with a turkey sandwich. Now, it's time to take the plunge.

There are just weeks to wait until Christmas arrives, so that means it's nearly time for the annual Boxing Day Dip at Seaburn. And there's still time for you to sign up!

The Boxing Day Dip at Seaburn in 2017.

This year's event will be housed at the Grand Hotel Sunderland - and there is capacity for 300 people to take part.

Last year, 223 dippers took part in the event and raised £33,000, while thousands cheered them on from the seafront.

Registration for this year’s dip will begin at 9.30am and the procession to the sea will be at 11am.

Fancy dress will be judged inside the hotel from 10.15am by The Sunderland Lions Club President and the Mayor of Sunderland, who will also lead the procession.

The Lions organise the dip each year to raise funds for its own good causes. Dippers can also collect for their own charities and organisations.

Anne Fielding, club spokeswoman, is urging more people to sign up for this year's event.

She told the Echo: "This year the Lions are donating to the mayor's charities. Even if people enter without a charity in mind and don't want to get sponsor money, by entering they have already made a charitable donation and someone, somewhere will benefit from their efforts."

To register contact Jim Nicol at sunderland.lions@virginmedia.com or call 0191 5654207.

