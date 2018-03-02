Sunderland bin collections to resume next week unless there is more bad weather

Bin collections which have been severely disrupted by extreme weather conditions will start again next week unless the forecast changes significantly.

Sunderland City Council have said that, due to the amount of missed collections, they will not be able to return to collect missed bins.

If your bin has been missed, you are advised to take it back onto your property and put it out on your next scheduled collection day for that type of waste.

Next week is also the first week of new collection days for a number of households, see www.sunderland.gov.uk/bindays.

For those properties which missed their normal collection this week due to the snow, on your next household waste (green bin) collection day ONLY, additional bags will be accepted.

Following that, the council will only collect waste contained inside your green bin.

If you have excess recyclable materials, please squash or fold them down to fit the maximum amount into your bin.

If there’s still too much, you are advised to keep it until your next collection or take it to the Household Waste and Recycling Centres, which are open every day, see www.sunderland.gov.uk/household-waste-centres .