Sunderland at Wembley: The red and white army's story - in pictures
Que sera sera, whatever will be will be, we’re going Wem-ber-lee! Sunderland will be back at the famous stadium later this month, and all of Wearside has its fingers crossed for a first win on the hallowed turf since 1973.
The Black Cats are no strangers to Wembley, and we've taken this opportunity to delve into our archives for pictures of fans enjoying a visit down the years, from the famous day in 1973 when Bob Stokoe’s team beat Leeds United 1-0 in the FA Cup final, to their most recent trip, for the Capital One Cup final against Manchester City in 2014.
1. Up for the cup
These top-hatted Sunderland fans attracted a lot of attention at Wembley in 1973. They were Lawrence Wheatley, 23, and his friend, John Robinson, 22, both from Silksworth.
Fans from Durham were among those flying the flag at the 1990 2nd Division play-offs final against Swindon Town. Sunderland lost, but were promoted when their rivals were involved in a betting scandal.