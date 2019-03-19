Sunderland at Wembley: The red and white army's story - in pictures

The Black Cats are no strangers to Wembley, and we've taken this opportunity to delve into our archives for pictures of fans enjoying a visit down the years, from the famous day in 1973 when Bob Stokoe’s team beat Leeds United 1-0 in the FA Cup final, to their most recent trip, for the Capital One Cup final against Manchester City in 2014.

1. Up for the cup These top-hatted Sunderland fans attracted a lot of attention at Wembley in 1973. They were Lawrence Wheatley, 23, and his friend, John Robinson, 22, both from Silksworth.

2. 2014 Capital Cup final The most recent visit was in 2014, for the Capital One Cup final against Manchester City. Sunderland led before going down 3-1.

3. More play-off heartbreak Sunderland reached the play-offs again in 1998, and again lost, this time on penalties to Charlton Athletic after a 4-4 draw regarded by many as one of the most dramatic games in the club's history.

4. Flying the flag Fans from Durham were among those flying the flag at the 1990 2nd Division play-offs final against Swindon Town. Sunderland lost, but were promoted when their rivals were involved in a betting scandal.

