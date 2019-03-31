Red and white

Sunderland at Wembley: How the red and white army took over London

Sunderland's magnificent fans put on a stunning show of support at today's Checktrade Trophy final against Portsmouth.

Around 40,000 of them travelled down to London for the Wembley weekend, turning parts of the capital into a sea of red and white. From Covent Garden and Trafalgar Square on Friday evening to the stadium itself today, there were Mackems everywhere. Here are some of your pictures.

Grace Barry and family soak up the atmosphere on Wembley Way.
Phil Sly sent us this picture of young Sunderland fans on their way to Wembley.
Billy Stokoe went to Wembley with his uncle, who came home from Dubai for the match.
Charlotte Hoyle travelled down to London on the same train as the Sunderland players and staff.
