Sunderland at Wembley: How the red and white army took over London
Sunderland's magnificent fans put on a stunning show of support at today's Checktrade Trophy final against Portsmouth.
Around 40,000 of them travelled down to London for the Wembley weekend, turning parts of the capital into a sea of red and white. From Covent Garden and Trafalgar Square on Friday evening to the stadium itself today, there were Mackems everywhere. Here are some of your pictures.
Grace Barry and family soak up the atmosphere on Wembley Way.