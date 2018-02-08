Sunderland AFC confirm they were approached over ‘possible’ Rolling Stones gig at Stadium of Light

Sunderland AFC has confirmed that the club was approached regarding the “possibility” of hosting a Rolling Stones concert at the Stadium of Light - but that the date proposed was unsuitable.

The Echo understands that the football club was approached by a third-party promoter for “preliminary discussions” around a gig in the summer- but there was no definite offer on the table.

A Sunderland AFC spokesperson said: “SAFC was approached about the possibility of holding the concert however, the date proposed would not have allowed enough time to complete pitch renovations ahead of the 2018-19 season.

“Both parties explored earlier dates but were unfortunately unable to find a solution.”

Oasis, Take That, Bruce Springsteen and Rihanna have all previously performed at the Stadium of Light, with the last concert at the venue - Beyonce - taking place in June 2016.

It was reported last year that there were no music concerts on the calendar - but that the club hadn’t ruled out staging further gigs in the future.