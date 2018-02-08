Search

Sunderland AFC confirm they were approached over ‘possible’ Rolling Stones gig at Stadium of Light

The last gig held at the Stadium of Light was Beyonce in June 2016.
Sunderland AFC has confirmed that the club was approached regarding the “possibility” of hosting a Rolling Stones concert at the Stadium of Light - but that the date proposed was unsuitable.

The Echo understands that the football club was approached by a third-party promoter for “preliminary discussions” around a gig in the summer- but there was no definite offer on the table.

A Sunderland AFC spokesperson said: “SAFC was approached about the possibility of holding the concert however, the date proposed would not have allowed enough time to complete pitch renovations ahead of the 2018-19 season.

“Both parties explored earlier dates but were unfortunately unable to find a solution.”

Oasis, Take That, Bruce Springsteen and Rihanna have all previously performed at the Stadium of Light, with the last concert at the venue - Beyonce - taking place in June 2016.

It was reported last year that there were no music concerts on the calendar - but that the club hadn’t ruled out staging further gigs in the future.