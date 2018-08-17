Storm Ernesto brings wet and windy weather this weekend, but Sunderland will escape the worst

The weather in Sunderland will remain cooler with outbreaks of rain and drizzle as Storm Ernesto heads towards the UK.

The subtropical storm formed in the North Atlantic near the east coast of America on Tuesday and has since been travelling across the ocean at around 40 miles per hour.

Northern Ireland, Scotland and western England are all expected to feel the effects of the severe weather, which could potentially be upgraded to a hurricane today.

According to the Met Office, Storm Ernesto will no longer be classified as a storm when it arrives in the UK, as it is expected to have lost some of its power by the time it reaches the country, but it will still bring with it heavy rain and strong winds.



However, Sunderland and the North East looks set to escape the worst.

Today began dry and bright, but outbreaks of rain are possible later in the day with winds strengthening and a maximum temperature of 18C.

Tonight will see further blustery winds and a few outbreaks of rain or drizzle will continue.

Tomorrow will see strong blustery winds continue at first, but gradually ease. It will turn dry in most areas, with some warm brighter spells in the east,and a maximum temperature of 20 °C.

Sunday is forecast for rain and stronger winds in the morning, clearing to brighter spells. It will be cloudy at the beginning of next week, with drizzle possible.

It will feel humid, with sunny spells likely.