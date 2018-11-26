Storm Diana on the way to Sunderland as Met Office warns of ‘major change’ in weather

Storm Diana is set to arrive in Sunderland this week as the weather front sweeps across the Atlantic before bringing strong winds and heavy rain to the UK.

The Met Office is warning of a “major change” in the weather as the settled conditions make way for downpours and gusts. Temperatures will be mild but the windy conditions and prolonged rain showers are expected to affect the majority of the UK. Travel is expected to be affected and some homes could be at risk of flooding as the weather takes a turn for the worse on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Storm Diana is on the way to Sunderland

Read more: The best way to defrost your car windscreen as icy weather arrives

Temperatures had dropped below freezing overnight in parts of the UK due to recent cold winds. They will make way for milder air from the west that is bringing the slow-moving low pressure system to the UK.

Sunderland won’t feel the full force of Storm Diana as it will blow its way across Ireland and the North West before arriving on our coast.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris said: “It now looks very likely that we will see a major change in the UK’s weather early in the week ahead. “We expect spells of wet and windy weather to sweep across the UK from the south-west from Tuesday, although at the moment there is uncertainty around the timing and the focus for the heaviest rain and strong winds by Wednesday as Storm Diana approaches our shores.”

Read more: Tips for driving safely in the worst of winter conditions

Sunderland forecast for tonight:

While most parts will be dry coastal showers are likely to continue overnight. Inland cloud breaks will allow mist and fog patches to form with a frost in places. Minimum temperature 0 °C.

Sunderland forecast for Tuesday:

A dry bright morning will be followed by an increasingly cloudy and windy afternoon before heavy rain arrives during the evening. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Outlook for Sunderland for Wednesday to Friday:

Unsettled through the period with blustery showers or longer spells of rain. Strong winds throughout. Mild on Wednesday and Thursday but near normal temperatures on Friday.