Roker Pier restoration project nominated for award

A project which restored a historic pier to its former glory has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

The restoration and regeneration of Roker Pier and Lighthouse, in Sunderland, is up for a gong in the RIBA (Royal Institute of British Architects) North East Awards.

The project at Roker Pier is among 12 up for an award. Picture by Royal Institute of British Architects.

The scheme, which aimed to restore and conserve the Grade II listed pier and lighthouse, saw railings replaced and repaired, and bottom mesh panels introduced.

Work has also been undertaken on the entrance to the pier tunnel, with a rolling programme of restoration having been in place since February 2013, after Sunderland City Council announced plans to invest £1.35million in it.

The structure of the pier underwent a revamp after storms damaged it in November 2016, and council bosses said the restoration and repair work was entering its final stages at the end of last year.

It is hoped that public tours of the tunnel and lighthouse will begin soon.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in May. Picture by Royal Institute of British Architects.

Roker Pier and Lighthouse is one of 12 buildings to have been shortlisted in the awards, with the winners to be announced at a ceremony at The Museum Gardens, York, on Thursday, May 24.

The restoration work was carried out by Beaumont Brown Architects LLP.

Among the other nominees is Durham Cathedral's open treasure project, which conserved and repaired the historic fabric, and addressed water penetration and stone decay.

RIBA North East chair Tim Bailey said: "I am really delighted that this RIBA Regional Awards shortlist by itself showcases the excellent breadth of architects' work in the North East.

"The inclusion of new build, conservation and refurbishment work, projects at large and small scales and in urban, suburban and rural settings illustrates the value and impact that great design can bring to any setting and all communities.

"It is a particular pleasure to see younger and emerging practices make the shortlist alongside some of the household names.

"Congratulations to all practices making the shortlist and look forward to seeing you at the awards evening in May.”

All shortlisted buildings will be assessed by a regional jury.

Regional award winners will be considered for a national award in recognition of their architectural excellence, the results of which will be announced in June.