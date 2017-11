Police investigating disorder at a Sunderland pre-seasopn friendly have have released images of three men they want to trace.

Trouble flared between rival fans at the Black Cats clash with Celtic on Saturday, July 29.

It’s believed the three men men were in the area of the disorder at the time and may have information that can help police with their enquiries.

The men, or anyone who recognises them, is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 311 290717.