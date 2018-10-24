`

Police investigating report of 'explicit photos' of Sunderland woman posted online

Police are investigating the report made by the Sunderland woman.
An inquiry has been launched after a Wearside woman reported explicit images of her had been posted online.

Northumbria Police has confirmed an investigation is under way after the 32-year-old from Sunderland raised concerns about photographs of her which had been published on the internet.

A spokesman said: "We are investigating a report of malicious communication involving explicit photographs circulating online.

“We take this type of offence very seriously and an investigation is ongoing.

“We would encourage anybody who is a victim of this type of crime to come forward and report it to police on 101.”