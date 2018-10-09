Plans to relocate pedestrian crossing in Sunderland costing £106,000

Proposals to relocate a pedestrian crossing at a busy city roundabout could cost Sunderland City Council more than £100,000, a report has revealed.

In recent months, the authority carried out a consultation with residents over plans to relocate the zebra crossing outside the former Grindon Mill pub on Chester Road.

Plans, subject to council approval, include removing the existing crossing and replacing it with a light-controlled toucan crossing further along the road with an aim of improving safety.

A draft report costs the scheme at £106,000 – a sum that will be funded from the Integrated Transport Block of the 2018/19 Tyne and Wear Local Transport Plan.

The report, circulated to councillors, states 57 responses were received in public consultation with 58% (33) positive and 42% (24) negative.

This followed letters being sent to 461 residents living near the proposed crossing upgrade with a response rate of around 12%.

Main issues raised in consultation with partner organisations, such as the emergency services and Nexus, also included “excessive speeding” on the A183/The Broadway.

Cabinet member for transport at the council, Coun Amy Wilson, said: “Comprehensive research has gone into identifying practical and affordable options to help improve road safety for both pedestrians and motorists on this busy section of road.

“The draft report outlines the results of consultations with local councillors, the local community and key partner organisations, such as the emergency services and Nexus.

“The report was circulated amongst local councillors for consideration and comment, the contents of which have not been formally approved by the council.

“More details will be published about the proposals once the council has made a decision, which is expected to be in the next few months.”

Another key issue highlighted in the consultation included requests for improved facilities for people wishing to cross the A183 west of the Grindon Mill roundabout.

The draft report states mean speeds were recorded at 36mph in excess of the 30mph speed limit which is “likely to generate excessive conflict” and would justify a controlled crossing.

However, any additional scheme would be subject to further public consultations and council approval in future, it adds.

The principal changes that the council consulted on.

A signal controlled toucan crossing installed across The Broadway (A183) with dropped kerbing and tactile blister paving.

The position of the crossing moved to the eastern side of Grindon Lane

An un-controlled pedestrian crossing point installed across Grindon Lane at the junction with The Broadway

The existing zebra crossing removed and the footway surface and full height kerbing reinstated.

Removal of the existing pedestrian guardrail

Road markings changed to suit the new crossing facility.