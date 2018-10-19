Pictures from opening night of Sunderland Illuminations and Festival of Light

Have your say

The first visitors poured into Roker Park last night as the Sunderland Illuminations and Festival of Light got underway.

Dazzling light displays, fun activities and fantasy favourites all feature in the month-long festival, which runs until Sunday November 18.

See pictures from opening night in our gallery here.

Visitors from across the region turned out to see the magical installations and take a spin on some of fairground rides.

The Festival of Light in Roker Park is open Thursday to Sunday every week, plus every night during October half term.

Tickets to the Festival of Light cost £2 per person (children aged two and under go free) and can be booked online now.