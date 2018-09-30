Picture special on Active Sunderland’s BIG Walk

Hundreds of people took part in a walk with a difference at Herrington Country Park in Sunderland today.

The Active Sunderland BIG Walk aims to get people out and about and encourage them to lead healthier lifestyles.

The Mayor of Sunderland, Coun Lynda Scanlan, helped launch the event and wished good luck to everybody taking part.

Families joined walkers of all ages and abilities to enjoy a wonderful day out, taking in some of the best scenery and countryside the city has to offer.

There was a choice of routes, with three-mile, seven-mile, and 11-mile circular walks, beginning and ending at the amphitheatre in the award-winning country park.

Coun John Kelly, Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Community and Culture said: “It is great to have an event such as this within the city.

“It’s inexpensive, it’s fun and it’s a wonderful, healthy activity giving everyone the opportunity to explore some of our lesser-known countryside and havens for wildlife.”

This year’s sponsor was once again Everyone Active, which manages the city’s leisure facilities on behalf of Sunderland City Council and have proudly supported the event since 2017.

Bill Wright, a keen walker and also walk leader in Sunderland City Council’s Wellness Walking Programme, added: “Walking is such a wonderful activity.

“Perhaps the best thing about this event is that, regardless of your age, experience or fitness, there is a walk distance suitable for everyone and anyone can have a go.

“It’s a great way to spend time with friends or family and also make new friends”.

There was a three-mile route for beginners, families or those with mobility issues with an optional scavenger hunt trail, while the seven and 11-mile routes took in the beautiful Wear Valley behind Penshaw Monument.

The longest route crossed the river at Cox Green before heading beneath the spectacular Victoria Viaduct before once again crossing the river using the historic Penshaw-Fatfield Bridge.