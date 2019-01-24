Parts of Metro service suspended during rush hour due to section of overhead line coming down

Metro passengers are advised to seek alternative travel after parts of the system are suspended due to a fault.

There's currently no trains running between Monument and Heworth, in both directions, due to seven metres of over headline coming down at Gateshead.

The service has also stopped between Chichester and South Shields.

All Go North East buses are accepting tickets between Heworth and South Shields/ Park Lane. There are also delays system wide caused by the technical fault.

A Nexus spokesman tweeted: " The service is expected to be off throughout the peak period. Passengers are advised to seek alternative travel if your journey is between Heworth and Monument. Go North East buses are accepting tickets between Monument and South Shields/ Park Lane.

"Our engineers are still on site at Gateshead to repair the overhead line. Please allow extra time for journeys this evening through the affected area."