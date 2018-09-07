One horse stabbed to death and another dies in fire at Sunderland allotment site

Have your say

Two horses have died at an allotment site in Sunderland - one in a suspected arson and the other after being attacked with a knife.

A horse has died in the blaze a Downhill allotments, off Rhodesia Road, Sunderland, which is being treated as a suspected arson.

Police officers are investigating the incident

A second horse was found dead and it is believed to have been attacked with a knife.

Emergency services were called the fire this morning at 12.55am to a car alight which spread to a nearby stables and kennels.

A spokesperson for Northumbria said: “At 1.36am today, police received a report of a fire at a stable in Rhodesia Road, Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended and found a car alight. The fire had also spread to a nearby stable, where a horse was found deceased within. Police are treating the fire as suspected arson.

A horse has been killed in a knife attack

“A second horse was found deceased outside the stable. It is believed that it was killed as a result of being attacked with a knife.

“Inquiries are ongoing. Anyone who saw anything suspicious is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 051 070918.”

A stables, kennels and a car were severely damaged in the blaze.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from Marley Park and Sunderland Central were called to the fire at Downhill allotments off Rhodesia Road at 12.55am.

A horse was died after being attacked with a knife

"The stables, kennels and a car were severely damaged.

"Several animals were involved and sadly a horse has died. A Shetland pony which was nearby has suffered some injuries."

The cause of the fire is not yet known and Northumbria Police and the RSPCA are currently investigating.