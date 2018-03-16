Meet Bradley Lowery’s 11 children of courage as they pick up prizes at the Best of Wearside Awards

His unwavering bravery and determination inspired all of us.

And now Bradley Lowery’s name has been added to an award dedicated to recognising inspirational and courageous children.

The Echo’s 2018 Best of Wearside Awards were held in the city this week - and 11 special youngsters went home with a Bradley Lowery Child of Courage Award.

It was a real honour to meet so many remarkable children and hear their stories, so we’ve put them together in a special picture gallery so you can hear them, too.

Bradley’s mum Gemma Lowery took to the stage at the Stadium of Light to introduce the awards. Her son’s legacy will never be forgotten.

