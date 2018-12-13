Man given oxygen by firefighters after grill pan blaze fills kitchen with smoke

A man had to be given first aid by a fire crew after he and a woman were helped from a house filled with the fumes of a grill pan blaze.

A crew from Farringdon Fire Station were called to Borrowdale Crescent in Penshaw to a report people were trapped inside the house.

When they arrived, they found a woman trying to help a man out of the property, with the team ensuring they were both quickly brought out of the home.

They gave the man oxygen, as he had breathed in some of the smoke, and then handed over his care to paramedics who checked him over.

The woman did not need first aid.

The officers made sure the grill pan fire was out and used a fan to clear the house of fumes.

They then visited the neighbouring homes to check they too had working smoke alarms.

The crew were called out at 4.30pm today and spent 45 minutes at the scene.

Anyone who would like more information about the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service's Home Safety Checks can click here.