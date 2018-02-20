Man due in court after robbery on Sunderland shop

A man has been charged with robbery and a firearm offence in connection with a theft from a Sunderland store.

The incident happened at J&H Local in Tempest Street in Silksworth when an armed man with a handgun went into the shop and threatened staff.

A lottery machine was taken.

No one was hurt during the robbery, but staff were left shaken.

Northumbria Police has confirmed David Parkin, 37, of Australia Tower, Lakeside Village, has been charged with robbery and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear.

He appeared before magistrates on Saturday and is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday, March 19.

The robbery happened last Wednesday, February 14.