Man dies after becoming unwell in custody at Sunderland police station

A man has died after becoming ill while in police custody at a Sunderland police station.

The 55-year-old was taken to Southwick Police Station at about 10pm on Sunday after being arrested by officers in Sunderland.

On Monday morning he became unwell and received medical attention by custody staff.

An ambulance was called and he was taken to hospital by paramedics.

He received further medical treatment at hospital where he remained in a critical condition before he sadly passed away yesterday.

The death has now been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC), as is required in circumstances such as these, and the coroner has also been informed.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this extremely difficult time.”