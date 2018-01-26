'Is there a worse train station in Britain?' Disgust over Sunderland station after sewage leak

Have your say

News of a sewage leak which saw human waste fall onto the platform of Sunderland station has sparked a fresh outcry over the state of the facility.

We reported earlier how human faeces was left lying "in puddles" on the platform after a sewage leak.

It comes after years of anger over the state of the station, which has been branded "depressing", "rundown" and giving a poor first impression to visitors arriving by rail.

The sewage incident has led to a flood of new criticism over the station and new calls for improvements.

Lee Walker tweeted us to say: "The train station is embarrassing and needs to be a priority for a complete rebuilt. Is there a worse train station in Britain?"

There was more concern left in comments on our Facebook page.

Sue Pringle said: "The Vaux site would have been ideal to bring the station above ground."

John Riggall said: "City Railway Station. Total Embarrassment . Disgusting. Build a new one on site next to council offices. Plenty of land and next to railway lines."

Paul Scrafton drew attention to the irony that one of the complaints about the station is the lack of toilet facilities.

Michael Watson said: "Let's be honest, the station's a disgrace."

Dan Fenwick: "And people wonder why we never won city of culture."

Sunderland Central MP Julie Elliott has been a champion of the cause in improving Sunderland station, and has secured a meeting with the chief executive of Network Rail, which owns the station.

Network Rail confirmed the meeting will take place in March.