In pictures: Winter Olympics inspire snowy memories and recall ski-tastic times in Sunderland

Today we bring you all the thrills and spills of our very own ‘winter sports’ from the past.

As a tribute to those brave and talented sporting superstars competing in the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, we thought we would put together our own take of the ‘winter Olympics’ from the Sunderland Echo archives.

And what a fantastic set of photographs we came up with for you to enjoy.

Are you one of the two skiers on Penshaw Monument hill about to set off the top?

Or were you one of the many people who took advantage of the snow-covered Silksworth ski slopes back in 2010.

And did you brush the dust off your skies and snowboards when winter came knocking?

On a more serious note, we have pictures of the City of Sunderland Ravens Ski Club. The club was founded in 1975 and is North East England’s premier ski racing club.

The club meets at Sunderland Ski Centre located at Silksworth Sports Complex in Sunderland.

