Hour-by-hour forecast: Storm Helene is set to hit Sunderland tonight but when will it end?

Storm Helene is set to hit Sunderland at 9pm tonight and we're already counting down the hours till it ends!

Below, courtesy of the Weather Channel, we've provided a hour-by-hour weather forecast, showing how the storm will develop when it begins this evening.

The wind speed will really increase tomorrow morning, bouncing from 13 m/h through the night to 21 m/h come 8am.

It will rise to highs of 29 m/h wind speed throughout Tuesday afternoon before it begins to die down at 10pm.

Here's the hour-by-hour forecast in full:

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2018

21:00: Partly Cloudy - 19° - Wind speed -15 m/h

22:00: Partly Cloudy - 18°- Wind speed -16 m/h

23:00: Mostly Clear - 18° - Wind speed - 14 m/h

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 2018

00:00: Clear - 17° - Wind speed - 13 m/h

01:00: Clear - 17° - Wind speed - 12 m/h

02:00: Clear - 16° - Wind speed -13 m/h

03:00: Clear - 16° - Wind speed - 13 m/h

04:00: Clear - 15° - Wind speed -13 m/h

05:00: Clear - 15° - Wind speed -13 m/h

06:00: Partly Cloudy 15° - Wind speed - 13 m/h

07:00: Light Rain - 15° - Wind speed - 14 m/h

08:00: Light Rain / Wind - 16° - Wind speed - 21 m/h

09:00: Light Rain / Wind - 17° - Wind speed - 21 m/h

10:00: Mostly Cloudy / Wind - 18° - Wind speed - 22 m/h

11:00: Mostly Cloudy / Wind - 19° - Wind speed - 24 m/h

12:00: Partly Cloudy / Wind - 20° -Wind speed - 26 m/h

13:00: Partly Cloudy / Wind 20° - Wind speed - 29 m/h

14:00: Sunny / Wind - 19° - Wind speed - 29 m/h

15:00: Sunny / Wind - 19° - Wind speed - 29 m/h

16:00: Sunny / Wind 19° - Wind speed - 28 m/h

17:00: Mostly Sunny / Wind - 18° - Wind speed - 26 m/h

18:00: Mostly Sunny / Wind 18° - Wind speed - 24 m/h

19:00: Sunny / Wind - 18° - Wind speed - 21 m/h

20:00: Partly Cloudy / Wind - 17° - Wind speed - 21 m/h

21:00: Mostly Cloudy / Wind - 17° - Wind speed - 21 m/h

22:00: Light Rain - 17° - Wind speed - 17 m/h