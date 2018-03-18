Has the North East felt the worst of the Mini Beast of the East?

A weather warning will remain in place across the North East until tomorrow.

A yellow warning for ice - issued by the Environment Agency - is due to stay until 10am.

Stormy seas at Seaham on Saturday.

Having taken a battering over the weekend from high winds, snow and freezing temperatures, the region's weather is then expected to improve.

The strong winds and snow are not forecast to return, and the Met Office say the temperature should steadily rise over the coming days, with minimal rain expected to fall.

The temperature tomorrow is forecast to stay at about the 5C mark, before rising to highs of 7C and 8C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Dramatic pictures showed the extent of the danger across the North East coast on Sunday as people were warned to stay away from risk areas.

Stormy seas at the Heugh Breakwater, Hartlepool Headland on Saturday afternoon.

Among the major areas of concern were Seaham, Sunderland Harbour and Hartlepool.

Our video shows the affect of the high tide at Seaburn and Roker, where some debris was washed onto roads by the coast.

Flurries of snow and high winds also struck the North East on Saturday.