Gentoo vans damaged in suspected arson attack at compound

Three vans have been damaged after a fire broke out in a suspected break-in at a Gentoo base.

Firefighters from Farringdon Community Fire Station were called to the Havelock Civic Buildings site off Hylton Road on the Ford Estate in Sunderland just before 9pm today following reports of a blaze.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service on the scene of the blaze.

The crew members found the site secured, so used a ladder to gain access, with one firefighter wearing breathing apparatus using a hose reel to put out the fire.

It left three vans damaged, with the fire believed to have been started maliciously after one of the vehicles was broken into.

The incident was brought to a close by 9.45pm.

Gentoo has told the Echo the compound remains locked and will be working with the emergency services as inquiries get under way to investigate the blaze.

Two crews from Farringdon Community Fire Station were sent to the scene.

Northumbria Police has confirmed it has been informed about the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111 or its website.

The fire was reported shortly before 9pm.