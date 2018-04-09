Fresh clean-up under way along Sunderland’s seafront after huge amount of debris is washed up

Have your say

Another clean-up operation is under way along Sunderland’s seafront after heavy seas washed up a huge amount of debris.

Large quantities of rubbish and driftwood have been cast ashore along the city’s full stretch of beaches.

Storm debris at Roker Beack

Stormy seas caused by the recent bad weather brought items, including plastic, up onto the beach and promenade.

Council workers will sort through the items and, where suitable, send them off for recycling.

A spokesman for Sunderland City Council said: “This winter’s heavy seas have washed large quantities of general debris and driftwood on to all the city’s beaches.

“Easter’s stormy weather and its easterly winds brought more debris onto the beaches and a clean-up is underway and continuing.

“Some wood will be washed out to shore naturally, while larger pieces are collected and removed by council staff.

“This collected wood and other items, such as plastic waste, are sent for recycling or appropriate disposal.”

It comes after a huge clean-up operation was launched after the Beast from the East sequel hit Sunderland seafront last month.

Sand, rubble and other debris were washed up as far as the road at Roker, and a huge buoy could be seen resting on the beach.

Storm debris at Roker Beack

Sunderland City Council sent a number of teams to the area at Marine Walk to clear the aftermath of the second bout of wintry weather.

Workers battled throughout the weekend to clear footpaths and roads following the adverse weather. Conditions at the seafront were then said to be extremely difficult.

Back in December, the Sunderland Echo launched its Clean Streets campaign, to encourage residents and businesses to get involved in helping to make Sunderland smarter.

We listened to what many of you said in our Big City survey, when 66% of readers said they felt cleanliness of our public places is poor or very poor.

Storm debris at Roker Beack

The city council has said that while it shares the concerns of residents, due to budget cuts it has 4,000 fewer employees compared to 2010.

The authority’s public grass and street cleansing service has lost almost £5million funding as a result of those savings.

Here’s how you can help:

* Know a litter/rubbish black spot? Send us your pictures – either via our Facebook and Twitter pages or email them to echo.news@northeast-press.co.uk

* Businesses, schools, community groups – are you involved in clean-up projects in your communities? Let us know either through the same channels or call the newsdesk on (0191) 5017326.