Former postman 'thrilled' after picking up medal at Commonwealth Games

Move over Usain, there's a new Bolt in the medals!

Former postman David Bolt, 39, has been left bowled over after delivering a top performance to win bronze at the Commonwealth Games.

David, who is from Sunderland and represents South Shields Bowls Club, helped secure England's fours team a victory over Wales in the bronze medal play-off in Australia.

This was his debut Commonwealth Games, and he also competed in the triples on the Gold Coast, where he missed out on the podium.

He made up for his wait for glory by winning a bronze medal alongside team-mates Sam Tolchard, Jamie Chestney and Louis Ridout as they beat Wales 15-9.

David, who owns his own shop, Bolt Bowls, at South Shields Bowling Club, in Horsley Hill Road, said: "I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it and couldn’t have asked for four better lads to share with.

"It’s been really good. I’m ecstatic to go away with a medal.

"It’s the biggest crowd and venues I’ve played in before so it was a bit of an experience from that point of view and then the greens were the quickest I’ve played on as well.

“Generally, I’ve been disappointed with some of my game but generally I’ve felt I’ve played alright.

“This was a bit scrappy but the boys pulled us through.

"And it’s definitely nice to finish on a high.”

David had looked set for a place in the final with his England team-mates when they went 7-0 up against Scotland in the semi-final, but they went on to lose 19-10.

The Scots went on to retain their title against Australia.

David added: "I feel we have all played pretty well.

"We were devastated the first week, felt things didn’t really go our way and then in the second week we’ve had better results.

"A couple more ends against Scotland and we were nearly in the final but we’re pleased with how we played and glad we got something out of it in the end.

“We had to forget about last night, which was hard but we picked ourselves up again and I thought we did well.

"Wales started off very well but in the second half we controlled the game and I’m thrilled to get the bronze medal.”

