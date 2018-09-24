Ex-Sunderland boss Peter Reid slams Tory right as 'absolute dopes' at People's Vote rally

Former Sunderland manager Peter Reid has thrown his weight behind a campaign urging the Labour Party to back a so-called People's Vote on the Brexit deal.

And he labelled the right-wing Conservatives Boris Johnson, Michael Gove and Jacob Rees-Mogg as "absolute dopes" for the way they misled the public in the 'Leave' campaign.

Reid, 62, who was the Black Cats manager for seven years, was speaking at a rally yesterday after a march through his native Liverpool.

A crowd waving EU and other flags chanted "it's not a done deal" as they walked from St George's Hall to a rally at Pier Head, close to where the conference is taking place.

Some sections of the crowd also chanted directly at party leader Jeremy Corbyn, saying: "Hey Jeremy, take a note, for the many, People's Vote."

Reid, who remains a popular figure in the city after representing Everton and England, was among the speakers outside the iconic Royal Liver Building on the bank of the Mersey.

He asked: "Where do you start with this Brexit? David Cameron, prime minister, placated to the Tory right wing about a referendum.

"Tory right wing. Think about that. Johnson. Gove. Rees-Mogg - absolute dopes.

"The Great British public didn't realise what they were voting for. I can tell you now, we're learning more and more.

"This morning i was in Huyton, Harold Wilson's constituency, watching kids in a footy match. This People's Vote is about them. It's about their futures.

"We need it to come this People's Vote, we need to be in Europe, we need to be a forerunner in European deals."

Labour politicians joined thousands of people who marched through Liverpool to urge the party to back a so-called People's Vote on the Brexit deal.

Mr Corbyn, appearing earlier on Sunday on BBC1's Andrew Marr Show, has been asked whether he would feel obliged to respect a vote by delegates to support a second referendum.

He replied: "Let's see what comes out of conference. Obviously I'm bound by the democracy of our party."

The Labour leader said there would be a vote on Brexit at the Liverpool conference, but said it was not yet known exactly what question would be put to delegates.

"There will be a clear vote in the conference. I don't know what's going to come out of all the compositing meetings that are going on," he said.