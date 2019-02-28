Dazzling vision for Sunderland's Vaux site revealed in new CGI video

This is the dazzling vision for the future of the Vaux site as work gathers pace at the former brewery site in Sunderland city centre.

Just months before the first building on Vaux, THE BEAM, opens its doors, the team behind its development have released a CGI video of their vision for the site, offering glimpses of the new public sector hub, and other ‘pop up’ spaces that will occupy the site.

A still from the Vaux video

The team at Siglion, the organisation leading on the redevelopment of Vaux, said it gives a unique glimpse of how the city centre development will progress.

Plans were revealed for the second development on Vaux - a public sector hub to replace Sunderland Civic Centre - in January, with a final decision expected to be taken by the council on the relocation over the next few weeks.

It would see almost 1,000 members of staff join other public sector colleagues in a modern, user-centred space that would bring together a range of services to better support people in the city.

Siglion chief executive John Seager said: “This video gives a real sense of what VAUX will be like as a place - where people will work, live and play.

A still from the Vaux video

“We’re gathering pace on site, with phase one - THE BEAM, a 59,000 sq ft, high quality, city centre office development - close to handover.

"Phase two – a new public sector hub - is set to be considered by the council’s planning committee, along with lots of exciting plans moving forward quickly to develop more new business spaces and exemplar urban homes that will bolster the number of people living in the city centre and provide a huge boost to the economy.”

He added: “There is a definite sense that we are starting to realise the vision and ambition that exists for VAUX, delivering a place that people in the Sunderland can be proud of and somewhere investors will find equally attractive.”

The three-minute video is being used to market Vaux to potential investors, showing them the site’s proximity to city centre amenities and its expansive views over the riverside.

An image of Vaux released by Siglion

It also showcases the businesses already flying the flag for a city on a national and international stage, including Sunderland-based Tombola.

Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council and chair of the Siglion board, said: “This video is a fantastic showcase for Vaux and for Sunderland at large.

"There is a real feeling that this is a city that is transforming, and that we are maximising the natural assets we have – the riverside, the closeness to the seafront and the excellent connectivity we enjoy.

“We have an exciting vision for the city and the city centre that is taking shape now, and Vaux is absolutely at the core of that as a place to live, do business and relax. This video really highlights that.”

To find out more about Vaux and to keep up to date with developments, follow @VAUXlife or check out www.vauxlife.com to see the full video.