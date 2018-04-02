Collision halts traffic on the A19

A collision has brought traffic on the A19 to a standstill

The smash happened on the northbound carriageway at the junction with the A690 in Sunderland..

As a result traffic has been stopped between the A1018-B1404 and the A690.

Highways England tweeted: "Traffic has been temporarily stopped on the #A19 northbound between the #A1018/B1404 and the #A690 near #Sunderland following a collision. Please be patient we'll get you moving as soon as it's safe to do so."

Northumbria Police tweeted: "Police are on scene A19 junction with the A690 Northbound dealing with a collision. Delays possible, please avoid area if you can."