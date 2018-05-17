CineSecrets: Amazing footage of Sunderland FA Cup victory celebrations released by North East on Film project

Welcome to CineSecrets - and what better way to launch it than with this wonderful footage of Sunderland celebrating the Black Cats' 1973 FA Cup victory?

Over the coming months, we will be revealing hidden gems showing historic Wearside on film from the precious collections of the region’s North East Film Archive.

Joy in Sunderland in 1973

Once a month, we’ll release a mystery Wearside treasure from the archive on the Sunderland Echo website and Facebook page.

You’ll see the sights and sounds, the faces, changing landscapes and industries of Wearside. And experience special events just as they happened, and watch everyday lives and the region’s rich history unfold on screen.

May is also Local History Month, making it a particularly fitting time to launch an inspiring look-back at Wearside’s incredible film heritage.

You can also get involved and test your local knowledge by answering our CineSecrets questions! We’ll post the answers a week after each film goes live.

CineSecrets. Image care of the North East Film Archive

TELL US YOUR STORIES

If these films spark your own memories or you spot a familiar face, then please let us know. Any nuggets of information, or tales about the people or the locations featured all help to tell the amazing stories of our past – so pop them in the comments section below.

CineSecrets is just a tiny fragment of a vast catalogue of film collected and preserved by the North East Film Archive.

It’s part of North East Film Archive’s major new project North East on Film, which will re-connect the people and communities of the region with their film heritage, and provide important glimpses into our history through special screenings, events and online collections.

CineSecrets. Image care of the North East Film Archive

CineSecrets: Wearside has been specially curated with support from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

To find out more about #NorthEastonFilm visit: http://www.yorkshirefilmarchive.com/news/saving-more-our-north-east-film-heritage-everyone-see-share-and-enjoy

Our first CineSecrets clip looks at Sunderland in the glam rock era and we have three questions for you to think about when watching the film - two very easy, and one slightly trickier!

Sunderland won the FA Cup in 1973. Who did they beat?

CineSecrets. Image care of the North East Film Archive

Who scored the winning goal?

What gift did each player receive from Joplings department store after their win?

Watch the 60 second clip and see if you can answer.. We’ll see you in one week when we’ll reveal the CineSecrets answers and share some of our readers’ comments.