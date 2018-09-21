Child cyclist hurt after being hit by car in Sunderland

Have your say

A child has been hit by a car while cycling near a busy Sunderland road.

Emergency services were called to the collision between a car and the young cyclist on the A690 near Middle Herrington this afternoon.

The child is not believed to have suffered serious injuries in the crash.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 3.43pm police received a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision involving a car and a cyclist on Durham Road in Sunderland.

“Emergency services are attending the scene. The road is not blocked and nobody is believed to have suffered any serious injuries.”