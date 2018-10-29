Cannabis farm uncovered in Sunderland house

A search has been launched to find a resident responsible for creating a cannabis farm inside a Sunderland home.

Police uncovered the drugs inside the property in Eden House Road, off Durham Road in Eden Vale, and have spent the last few days clearing out the kit.

Kit cleared from the house was put into a skip outside the house. Photo by Northumbria Police.

A number of plants, fans and other equipment has been put in a skip outside the address, with the plants seized.

Anyone with information which can help Northumbria Police trace the resident or whoever was responsible for farming the cannabis is asked to call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

An officer works at the scene of the cannabis farm in Eden Vale. Photo by Northumbria Police.

The drugs were found inside a house in Eden House Road. Image copyright Google Maps.