Cannabis farm uncovered in Sunderland house

A search has been launched to find a resident responsible for creating a cannabis farm inside a Sunderland home.
Police uncovered the drugs inside the property in Eden House Road, off Durham Road in Eden Vale, and have spent the last few days clearing out the kit.
A number of plants, fans and other equipment has been put in a skip outside the address, with the plants seized.
Anyone with information which can help Northumbria Police trace the resident or whoever was responsible for farming the cannabis is asked to call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.