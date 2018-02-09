Can you help Sunderland police trace this man wanted in connection with suspected assault?

Have your say

Police have released an image of a man they want to trace after a suspected assault in Sunderland.

At around 12.20pm on Wednesday afternoon officers received a report of an assault on Market Square in the city centre.

Enquiries to identify the person responsible are ongoing and officer are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.

Police are also releasing an image of a man they want to speak to as part of their investigation.

He was in the area at the time and could help officers with their investigation.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 356 07/02/18 or email the OIC on 1593@northumbria.pnn.police.uk