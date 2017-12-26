Braving the elements at Seaburn for the Boxing Day dip

Superheroes, animals and cartoon characters have all been spotted taking to water in Sunderland.

Hundreds were on Seaburn beach for this year's annual Boxing Day dip, organised by Sunderland Lions Club.

The Boxing Day dip at Seaburn. Picture: Barry Barraclough.

And despite the chilly temperatures, you were just as enthusiastic as ever in taking the plunge for charity.

Thousands of spectators cheered you on from the shore - and we were there too showing our support.

See if you can spot yourself in our slideshow of reader pictures, taken by Barry Barraclough.

