All hail Sunderland taxi firm for its Tall Ships support

A taxi firm is on board with a campaign to help spread the word about the Tall Ships Races coming to Sunderland.

Station Taxis have sponsored the new vehicle artwork for Sunderland city council vehicles in a show of support for the four-day international event which arrives on Wednesday, July 11

Coun Michael Mordey and Ian Flannery, The Tall Ships Races project officer for Sunderland with Trevor Hines, managing director of Station Taxis. #NorthNewsAndPictures/2daymedia

Currently Sunderland City Council operates four electric vehicles with a further 12 on order.

Some of the first of the 40 vehicles to receive the new livery within the fleet are the Nissan e-NV200.

Councillor Michael Mordey, Sunderland City Council’s Portfolio Holder for City Services, welcomed Station Taxis backing and said; “I’d like to thank Station Taxis for their continued support for events in the city. This latest initiative will help spread the word about what is sure to be one of the largest celebrations Sunderland has ever hosted.

Coun Mordey continued: “The planning for the event in July will involve just about every council service from traffic control and emergency planning to site preparation and cleansing. The teams are now, and will be during the event working together to provide a top class, truly memorable event, while still ensuring services continue to be delivered for residents across the city.””

The event is anticipated to attract up to 1.5million visitors contributing an additional £35m to the local economy.

Trevor Hines, Managing Director of Station Taxis, said; “The Tall Ships Races in Sunderland is a fantastic opportunity for the city to show everyone what it has to offer. We are proud to support some of the teams that will be working incredibly hard to ensure everything runs smoothly and I hope as many people as possible go along and make the most of this truly iconic occasion.”

A fleet of more than 40 ships have already confirmed their attendance at this year’s celebration of sail training.

The ships and their crews will stay for a four-day festival before a spectacular Parade of Sail along the city’s coastline for the start of the first race to Esbjerg (Denmark).

For further information, visit www.tallshipssunderland.com, Twitter @TallShipsSund or on Facebook at TallShipsRacesSunderland.