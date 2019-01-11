Admissions halted at Sunderland care home rated ‘inadequate’ by inspectors

A Sunderland care home has been placed into special measures after being labelled ‘inadequate’ by care watchdogs.

Rowlandson House, which provides care for up to 27 people, was found to be poorly led after inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited between September and October last year.

During the inspection, concerns were raised about the storage of medicines, with missing tablets which couldn’t be accounted for.

Due to the lack of stock checks, people were at risk of “maladministration of medicines”, inspectors said, with laundry also found in a “dirty state”, creating issues around cross-infection.

At the time of the inspection at the home, in Rowlandson Terrace, off Ryhope Road, Ashbrooke, it had 21 residents, most of whom had dementia.

The damning report found some confidential care records were not stored securely, staff lacked information about people’s needs, and residents weren’t given stimulating activities to do.

Other concerns flagged issues around limited equipment which “made the movement and handling of people challenging”.

While food was hot and well-presented, some residents didn’t get the support they needed to eat in ways which met their needs.

The report added: “The caring nature of the staff was undermined by the lack of provision to meet people’s needs, such as fire evacuation.

“We found people’s wellbeing was compromised by the standards and practices in the home.”

The recent inspection follows a visit by the CQC in June which put the home in the ‘requires improvement’ category.

The CQC has now issued a warning notice, ordering bosses at Rowlandson House to prevent admissions until improvements are met.

This includes improving people’s care and support, reinforcing the principles of the Mental Capacity Act (2005) and improving record-keeping and safety.

As the home has been placed in special measures, it will be kept under review, and could be inspected again within the next six months.

Sunderland City Council’s Health and Wellbeing Scrutiny Committee is expected to discuss the care home as part of a ‘managing the market’ report later this year.

The report, prepared for councillors, says care home bosses have developed an action plan which has been submitted to the CQC and the council.

Since the inspection, the council’s commissioning team are making weekly visits to monitor the plan and support improvements.

The report adds: “So far feedback to the commissioning team from adult social care and other professionals is not indicating any causes for concern with the standard of care currently being provided.

“Feedback from families during the social work reviews has been positive, and families are happy with the care provided at this time.”

Loyal Care Centre Limited, which runs Rowlandson House, has been approached for comment.

Chris Binding, Local Democracy Reporting Service