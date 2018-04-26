A19 reopen after 'multi-vehicle' collision closed section of route

The A19 has reopened following a crash involving four vehicles which led to a full closure of the northbound carriageway.

The crash happened between the A690 Durham Road and Hylton Bridge at 8.40am today.

Northumbria Police asked motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes and said the road is now fully reopen to traffic.

A force spokesman said shortly after the incident: "Emergency services are working hard to re-open a major road in Sunderland following a four-vehicle collision this morning.

"At around 8.40am, police received a report of a collision on the A19 northbound carriageway after debris fell from the back of an HGV.

"The incident involved a grey VW Scirocco, a black Mercedes C220, a Blue Mini One and a green Mini Cooper.

A photo of the collision scene taken by Northumbria Police.

"As a result the full carriageway is blocked between the A690 junction and the Hylton Bridge.

"Emergency services attended but thankfully nobody is believed to have been seriously injured."

He added inquiries into the incident itself are ongoing and anyone who saw what happened should call police on 101 quoting log 172 26/04/18.

A spokeswoman for the North East Ambulance Service said it was called to the scene at 8.37am.

It sent three double-crewed ambulances, three hazard response teams, a rapid response paramedic and a senior paramedic.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service has said crews from North Moor, Rainton Bridge and Washington were sent to the scene.

Another collision has happened on the same side of the A19 on the flyover above the Portrack rounabout onto the Portrack Interchange in Teesside and has also closed that section of the route.