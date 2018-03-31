A cracking appeal! How you’ve helped make Easter special for children in Sunderland

It is going to be a cracking Easter for some of our most vulnerable youngsters thanks to your egg-cellent response to our Easter Egg Appeal.

We have had a record response to our appeal with an amazing 2,500 eggs having been donated.

Natalie Gorman and Laura Chandlier, Computer Share.

The Echo and Hope 4 Kidz rely on you, the public, businesses and our drop-off points to make our appeal successful and we cannot thank you enough for your support.

Viv Watts, Chief Executive of Hope 4 Kidz, said: “People have been simply amazing. We were worried with Easter being early this year that we would not be able to help as many children this year as we have in the past, but we have been left speechless by people’s generosity.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Special thanks also goes to all our desginated drop-off points: Tesco, the Bridges; Morrisons, Seaburn; Morrisons, Doxford Park; Sainsbury’s, Wessington Way; Sainsbury’s, Silksworth; Sainsbury’s, Washington; Sainsbury’s, Fulwell; Virgin Money, Fawcett Street; Virgin Money, the Bridges; Virgin Money, The Galleries; Virgin Money, Chester-le-Street; Virgin Money, Durham; Hays Travel, Santander and Wilkinsons, Sunderland.

Thank you to all who donated.

Gavin Foster, Managing Editor of the Sunderland Echo, said; “Once again people have amazed us. We cannot thank you enough for all the donations, which help to make our appeals so successful and bring so much joy to some our most poorly and vulnerable youngsters.”